This upcoming weekend marks a pivotal moment in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Phase 1 of the agreement between Israel and Hamas—negotiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the Biden Administration, with strong cooperation from Trump’s team days before his inauguration—is ending. If the parties can agree on a next phase it could lead to an end to the war…
Democrats introduced many amendments to stop tax cuts:
• First, stop tax cuts for those making over $10 million a year—Republicans voted no.
• Second, they tried to set the cutoff at $100 million—Republicans still said no.
• Third, they tried to set the cutoff at $500 million—Republicans still said no.
• Fourth, they tried to set the cutoff at $1 billion— Republicans said they were for giving billionaires a tax break on the backs of the poor and the elderly.
1) Republicans, 217 of them in the House, won’t even block tax cuts for people making $1 billion in a single year.
2) Republicans, 217 of them in the House, are more than happy to slash funding for kids with disabilities and seniors in nursing homes to give billionaires a financial break.
If you voted for one of these Republicans you are complicit in their actions.
https://bit.ly/4hUbbWU
A small group of wealthy to unimaginably wealthy, cruel, immoral white American men, from Trump/Musk through their cabinet and the GOP leadership are all rushing to ruin the reputation of the US around the globe. Just the list of cancelled USAID programs described in today's NYTimes is heartbreaking.
And now this same group is scheming to wreak its selfish, immoral agenda on poor and needy US citizens so they can extend tax cuts for the top 1% of Americans. Really, it's embarrassing for all Americans. And our leader lives mostly in his 126 palatial estate in Florida.
Hopefully our protests will continue to grow and Trump's approval will continue to plummet.
At some point soon, Trump and his anti-american agenda becomes more of a liability than an asset to the GOP and they turn on him.