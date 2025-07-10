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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To join our community of good troublemakers and support our work in the court of law and the court of public opinion, please become a subscriber today.
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We should learn from Mamdani and embrace him, not attack him.
The work is amazing. US bill was devastating. Trump is cruel.