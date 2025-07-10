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Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
Jul 10, 2025

We should learn from Mamdani and embrace him, not attack him.

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Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
Jul 10, 2025

The work is amazing. US bill was devastating. Trump is cruel.

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