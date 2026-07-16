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After Texas redrew its congressional map to help win more seats for Republicans, California followed suit with Proposition 50 to favor Democrats. After the redistricting, Republican Darrell Issa announced his retirement, making the newly-redrawn 48th district an open seat.
I hope Marni von Wilpert wins her district. She has talent. Her law was upheld by the courts and she is a cancer survivor to boot. You go girl!