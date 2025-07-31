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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
Jul 31, 2025

I don’t have time to watch it right now, and I miss the live one, but I hope somebody held Klobuchar‘s feet to the fire about her vote for funding police only in red state. It’s ridiculous, there’s no such thing as bipartisan anymore and she needs to learn That and quit being compliant. When I lived in Minnesota I read her dad’s columns in the Minneapolis Star Tribune religiously. He would not have approved I’m quite sure.

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Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
Jul 31, 2025

The work you do is crucial. I read all of articles.

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