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Your take on Los Angeles was very good but have a problem with “rage on” making it sound as the city is on fire.you will always have some bad actors as in this case but 90%percent has been peaceful. Only problem is peaceful doesn’t make good news. They kept showing for example the burning of the cars over and over so you would think 100’s were on flames. This is a prime example of trump and no guardrails.
I have an idea to share with our fellow Contrarians. My husband and I are attending our local No Kings rally on Saturday. Our sign will read, "No Kings, YES Liberty and Justice for All". We also plan on taking our American flag, (being that it's also Flag Day). We're hoping there will be many others doing this, and we also hope to (with others) recite the Pledge of Allegiance. As we are allegiant to our country and not a king! We are in CA, and feel that it wouldn't be good optics to arrest those of us carrying our flag and peacefully pledging allegiance to our country!