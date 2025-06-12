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Marina Oshana's avatar
Marina Oshana
Jun 12, 2025Edited

The shame, the dishonor, the cowardice of congressional Republicans is unmatched. Will they finally condemn the conduct of this administration?

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Sue Prenner's avatar
Sue Prenner
Jun 12, 2025

This has to be the focus of the media. Noem lied and said Padilla didn’t identify himself - which is untrue, you can hear him say who he is - but why does that matter? Noem says if he had only identified himself they would not have thrown him to the ground and handcuffed him and prevented him from speaking. This is the height of fascism. These are brown shirt moments.

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