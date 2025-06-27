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Paul H Love's avatar
Paul H Love
Jun 28, 2025

Thank you for all your work publishing the Contrarian. My past writing to Contrarian, my hair was on fire. My deepest fear is happening. We are being out maneuvered in the Supreme Court. I said we need actions not words. We need overwhelming court filings that make Trump's life unbearable and drive the justice department into full retreat. Waves of court filings. Waves of protests. The heat must be an inferno against Trump now. There is not much time left to wring our hands and say OH GEE! What action are you going to take? Tell me.

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Michael Herzmark's avatar
Michael Herzmark
Jun 28, 2025

UPDATE: Tomorrow’s San Pedro, California Rally for the Port will Welcome Congresswoman Nanette Barragán at Noon.

Rally - Tomorrow Saturday, June 28. Noon - 1:30pm. Harbor Blvd between 3rd and 6th Streets.

https://youtu.be/B4sCRtqDDK4

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