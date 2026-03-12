Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.
[VIDEO] A common theme in the Trump administration? Corruption. There’s no shortage of reports detailing Trump leveraging the presidency to line his own pockets — and those of people closest to him. From his family’s cryptocurrency venture(reportedly netted at least $1 billion
[VIDEO] The war on Iran is not isolated to Iran. When the bombing began, violence instantly broke through borders and restless nations capitalized on the volatility. From the Gulf States to the stateless Kurds, conflict is spreading and destabilizing the entire region.
Propaganda & AI aren't enough to hide the failures.
Pentagon & admin insiders are falling over themselves to leak to the press—it wasn’t our idea, we tried to give him warnings. The ailing, angry, delusional despot & his cheerleaders wouldn't listen. Failure is an orphan. The war is a costly ($1.6 B/day) & deadly reminder of what it means to purge government of decision-making experts.