Propaganda & AI aren't enough to hide the failures.

Pentagon & admin insiders are falling over themselves to leak to the press—it wasn’t our idea, we tried to give him warnings. The ailing, angry, delusional despot & his cheerleaders wouldn't listen. Failure is an orphan. The war is a costly ($1.6 B/day) & deadly reminder of what it means to purge government of decision-making experts.

