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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
Mar 27, 2025

P iece

O f

T otally

U seless

S h*t

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
Mar 27, 2025

Even though 47 is a convicted felon, that does not relieve the AG from following the Rule of Law.

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