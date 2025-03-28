Elon Musk Is Drowning Out the Voices of Wisconsinites. That Should Worry Every American.
Congressman Don Beyer and Jen Rubin on Institute of Peace raid and Republican loyalty to Trump
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Have a great weekend, Contrarians! Sending a special message of support and solidarity to Judge Susan Crawford and all of our pro-democracy fighters in Wisconsin. This is your chance to show the country who we are and what we believe!
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The stock market recorded yet another TRUMPIAN DAY as the administration continues to take a wrecking ball to the retirement accounts of every hard working and retired American! During April the DEM's need to take every opportunity to remind people to check their quarterly retirement accounts statements to see what they PAID for Trump's failed MAGA economic plan and remind them it will only get worse once the additional TRUMP TARIFF's kick in during April. Maybe, just maybe those Trump supporters will finally start to connect the dot's and see that they do lead directly to THEIR wallets!!
Hello ANTIFA influencers,
Please spend 5 minutes to read about this "UNIFY THE U.S." strategy to unify MAGAs and ANTIFAs to fight against tRrumph/musq.
tRumphs's most damaging tactic has been "divide and conquer." The way to fight back and hopefully salvage America is to UNIFY the ANTIFAs and MAGAs. We actually have many common concerns and each day more MAGAs are seeing the light. [They could call themselves "WuZaMAGAs". I envision them wearing MAGA-hats with a BIG black "Z" Zorro style across the white letters.]
I just fortuitously discovered Joe Walsh yesterday. Given his past and present relationship with MAGA, I asked if he'd be willing to spearhead this "unification" effort or know of someone who can. [NO REPLY YET; I HOPE SOMEBODY ELSE WITH CLOUT WILL HELP OUT. I'm a cloutless nobody.*] It is critical that we motivate/encourage and mobilize WuZaMAGAs to demonstrate AGAINST tRrumph/musq ~~ALONGSIDE~~ ANTIFAs [Indivisible, etc.] ON APRIL 5.
To get buy-in on this UNIFY THE U.S. strategy from both sides, both sides must agree to set aside the things we don't agree on. (We can deal with those differences through the senate/house and courts after tRrumph/musq are reigned and our country is back on track.)
It is key to identify a few (10-15)"common-ground" issues that MAGAs (and ANTIFAs) care about most and make that the UNIFY THE U.S platform.
Top of the list might be TRUMPH LIEDTO US: TrumphTarrifs (all one word), which have ruined our economy, impacted the stock market, etc.
Also, our allies now consider us the enemy.
Other big bang for the buck items include fallout from the MAGA chain saw:
Veterans - firing vet. government workers, diminishing the VA services. (continued in comment)
Firing government workers
Threats to medicare and medicaid.
Killing USAID is ruining farmers, and....
Please let me know what your thoughts are. If you know other influencers who might be interested, please forward it.
TIA,
Theda DeBacker, Maple Valley, WA,
www.linkedin.com/in/theda-debacker-a208703
thedadebacker.bsky.social
https://substack.com/@thedadebacker
* I'm a retired cybersecurity professional and was a technical communicator before that.