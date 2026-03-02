[VIDEO] The U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran in the early hours of Saturday, February 28th. 48 hours later, at least four American service members, 11 Israelis, and 555 Iranians are dead. With only two days on the clock, already this illegal war has exposed the brutality and human cost of conflict.
Everyone keeps saying this war is illegal. In addition to all his/the regime’s other illegal acts- when is someone going to enforce the law? When SCOTUS granted DJT and all presidents such broad immunity,is this what they were thinking/hoping for? I’d like to know how removing the guardrails has made us any safer as a nation? And are we fairly represented by our Congress, bc by I don’t feel like they speak for most of us average tax-paying citizens. It seems to me that once again we have a situation where we are taxed but have no representation.our votes don’t seem to count like they should when corruption manipulates the vote. So what remedies are left to the public in order to make our voices heard? We continue to make phone calls and b protest,but is it making any impact at all, when this felonious gang can attack other nations, pulling us into wars without Public or Congressional approval? Have we lost our nation to an immoral greedy regime?
Jen and Norm:
🚩Here is the link from Senator Tammy Duckworth to sign Senator Tim Kaine’s War Resolution Calling Republicans back to Congress Immediately. I signed it and hope more people will sign and share it.
https://act.tammyduckworth.com/signup/tde-em-march26-iran/?source=em260301-1-15&akid=3517%2E813159%2ED1OFJb