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As we write, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is on the Senate floor speaking for as long as he is physically able to denounce the idiocy, illegality, cruelty, and gobsmacking incompetence of the Trump Administration. The intent is to disrupt normal business and make "good trouble" in the words of the late John Lewis.
These are not normal times. We must find 'not normal' ways to resist and protest this lunacy in order to wake us all up from the nightmare. Call or email Senator Booker's office to express your support. 202-224-3224 in Washington; 973-639-8700 in Camden.
Praying and hoping they get it right in Wisconsin!!!