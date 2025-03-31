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It's Come To This
Apr 1, 2025Edited

As we write, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is on the Senate floor speaking for as long as he is physically able to denounce the idiocy, illegality, cruelty, and gobsmacking incompetence of the Trump Administration. The intent is to disrupt normal business and make "good trouble" in the words of the late John Lewis.

These are not normal times. We must find 'not normal' ways to resist and protest this lunacy in order to wake us all up from the nightmare. Call or email Senator Booker's office to express your support. 202-224-3224 in Washington; 973-639-8700 in Camden.

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Liane paap's avatar
Liane paap
Mar 31, 2025

Praying and hoping they get it right in Wisconsin!!!

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