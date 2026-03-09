[VIDEO] Out of all fifty states, Iowa is dead last for economic growth. The state is also struggling with most healthcare metrics, leading in both farm foreclosures and cancer rate increases, and experiencing significant job loss. To put it bluntly Iowans are suffering under tariffs, inflation, and poor healthcare systems.
I wonder what the future holds for the members of Trump's cabinet members like Hegseth, Gabbard, Norm, Rubio and others? what positions will they be offered after Trump's term ends?
TheOldGuy
Irving’s Substack
just now
We are now a week into Trump’s war, yet neither he nor his administration has articulated any reason supporting a tenable motive for starting the war. While numerous possible reasons have been advanced by Trump, by his administration and by the pundits, none really withstands scrutiny. So, why the war? I perceive there is another candidate, one I’ve not heard mentioned in the press. It is war profiteering and graft committed by Trump and, perhaps, by his cohorts. While I have no smoking-gun evidence to support my view, I believe there is other evidence that would support this theory. For example: The evidence suggesting that Trump is regularly using his office for illicit gain (i.e., selling pardons for money; commencing frivolous lawsuits to compel undeserved settlements; using the justice department to extort, etc.); the evidence that Trump seems not to have any moral or emotional foundation that could be characterized as human (i.e., lacking empathy for human life and suffering); the evidence that Trump has zero clue about what the job of president entails (i.e., that he is the president of all the people and is required to conduct the presidency for the benefit of all). This type of toxicity and much more combine to support my belief that Trump would not hesitate to start a war that promised profits for him. A couple of examples might ring true: Is it inconceivable that someone like Netanyahu and Israel might secretly pay Trump oodles to induce Trump to start war; or that munitions profiteers might do the same? Neither of these hypotheticals is far-fetched. Could it be that we have sunk so low?