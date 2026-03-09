The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

Let's remember who didn't make it home already; I can't say this any better than the letter writer to the NYT:

"To the Editor:

Re “Trump Witnesses Return of Bodies of 6 U.S. Service Members” (nytimes.com, March 7):

Can someone please tell President Trump that wearing a baseball cap while witnessing the return of fallen soldiers, even if you are the top dog and commander in chief, is in very poor taste?

In what world does someone start a war that almost immediately costs the lives of six service members, then don a casual cap to see them home? It’s not a golf course, for Pete’s sake! It is a somber situation. These people gave their lives for their country. Show some respect.

Brenda Sussna

White Bear Lake, Minn."

BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
4h

Heartfelt gratitude for Mr. Terzano's service to our country. I think his analysis is quite right, but would add it's not just Trump the chicken hawk, it's the entire Republican party. Trump only exists because the Republican party allows him to exist. All of the horror and deaths of this war by choice is on the shoulders of the Republican party.

