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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive and support our work in the court of law and the court of public opinion, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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When are people going to stop talking about deep cuts in services when we should be talking about scaling back the tax cuts so social service cuts are not necessary. It seems such a simple concept but I have not seen anything like that in the press
Stop monies that subsidize Big Oil and Pharm.