The Contrarian

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Alan Rimer's avatar
Alan Rimer
May 30, 2025

When are people going to stop talking about deep cuts in services when we should be talking about scaling back the tax cuts so social service cuts are not necessary. It seems such a simple concept but I have not seen anything like that in the press

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
May 31, 2025

Stop monies that subsidize Big Oil and Pharm.

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