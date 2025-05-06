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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To help support our unflinching work in the court of public opinion and the court of law, kindly consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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My favorite tee shirt at Bernie Sanders rally this weekend: Alexa, change the President
Hi fellow Contrarians!! Hopeful news from NC - Federal Judge Richard Myers ordered the NC State Board of Elections to certify the results that Justice Allison Riggs (D) won the NC Supreme Court election this fall! Her opponent (who’s been trying to overturn the results by throwing out thousands of ballots) has 7 days to appeal to the 4th US Circuit Court, so it ain’t over, but it’s a good step.