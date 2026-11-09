Democrats Have a Foreign Policy Mandate, Too
Back in the day, when Americans got their news from the same sources and defended their differing opinions from the same set of facts, national landslide elections were common — 1984 for Ronald Reagan (when he won 49 of 50 states), 1972 for Nixon, 1964 for Johnson, Eisenhower’s and FDR’s wins. Democrats’ across the board victory in Tuesday’s midterms, g…
Wednesday, November 11: Rev Paul Rauschenbash
A mandate required action which requires a plan. And that plan is?