The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
14m

Republicans have no monopoly over faith or religion. If Democrats want to talk about their faith or what motivates them to run for public office then more power to them. What it is not about is forcing it on others much like Christian nationalists want to force their faith and their ideology down our throats. JD is NO authority on what being a Christian is about. He will turn everyone off.

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Irena's avatar
Irena
1h

Maybe Contrarian is all about national politics [or currently] but have you thought about highlighting the starving cities in Ukraine where no food is going in and no one is going out? How about the spreading Ebola outbreak or the famines and wars and ravages in Africa?

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