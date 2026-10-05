With November midterms approaching, all eyes are on Pennsylvania. PA-07 is the ultimate swing district in a swing state, and the outcome of its congressional race will be crucial in determining whether Democrats will retake the House.
Conventional wisdom in Washington, D.C. has long held that foreign policy and domestic politics operate by different electoral rules: even when Americans care about U.S. policy abroad, voters enter the ballot box focused on concerns at home.
Republicans have no monopoly over faith or religion. If Democrats want to talk about their faith or what motivates them to run for public office then more power to them. What it is not about is forcing it on others much like Christian nationalists want to force their faith and their ideology down our throats. JD is NO authority on what being a Christian is about. He will turn everyone off.
Maybe Contrarian is all about national politics [or currently] but have you thought about highlighting the starving cities in Ukraine where no food is going in and no one is going out? How about the spreading Ebola outbreak or the famines and wars and ravages in Africa?