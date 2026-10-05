The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
15m

I long for a day when religion has no traction in this country's political conversation. This would give us the space to act on what's best for all Americans, in a humanitarian sense. We SHOULD want to do right by people. At least, atheists know this.

Your faith is personal. Keep it to yourself.

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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
1h

With regards to Adam Hamilton, a second Republican former governor of Kansas has endorsed the Democrat Adam Hamilton over Republican Roger Marshall for the US Senate. https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/another-republican-ex-governor-of-kansas-endorses-democrat-in-tight-senate-race/ar-AA2dtAHK

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