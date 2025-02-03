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Robin Wohlberg's avatar
Robin Wohlberg
Feb 3, 2025

Please please cover the massive musk data breach implications

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Averil Fessenden's avatar
Averil Fessenden
Feb 3, 2025

I am concerned that you are not reporting on the DOGE people gaining access to the Treasury files and computers. They have control of personal information of many people, and the power to determine payments from the US government - who will be paid and who won’t. This is very dangerous for all of us.

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