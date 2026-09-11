25 Year Later, We Still Haven’t Dealt with the Continuity Gaps in Our Government
Today marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most searing events in modern American history — a day that will live in infamy, a day so many Americans and I remember vividly. That morning, I drove to Dulles Airport to fly to Norfolk to speak at a conference of government ethics experts. It was a beautiful, cloudless day. When I got to the airport, it w…
The Danger of Preparing for the Last Surprise
On the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pearl Harbor in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson proclaimed December 7 a national day of commemoration, calling on Americans to remember those killed and the sacrifices that followed. For most Americans today, September 11 has become the nation’s defining day of remembrance and mourning.
How the Religious Right Is Dragging Democracy Backwards
Over two thirds of white Christian Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2024. Why has such a significant portion of America’s religious population accepted Trump’s claim to their faith, and why have their churches’ leaders embraced his rhetoric?Robert Jones’s new book,
Jen Rubin's Columns
The Stakes Could Not Be Higher
As it does every year, Sept. 11 should remind us that, however absurd our current politics, the stakes could not be higher. Free people must learn to govern themselves effectively because the alternative is unimaginable.
Monday, September 14th, 9:15am ET:
Joyce Vance joins Jen and Norm! Watch HERE