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The FCC's Failures and Fetterman's RNC Debut
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The FCC's Failures and Fetterman's RNC Debut

Jennifer Rubin and Jim Acosta discuss the latest on FCC meddling in media and the Republican Convention in Dallas
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jim Acosta

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin caught up with independent journalist Jim Acosta.

They recapped night one of Trump-a-Palooza and Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) cameo at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, why a voting backup plan is so crucial, and the ongoing destruction of CBS’ “60 Minutes” from within.

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