The FCC's Failures and Fetterman's RNC Debut

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin caught up with independent journalist Jim Acosta.

They recapped night one of Trump-a-Palooza and Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) cameo at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, why a voting backup plan is so crucial, and the ongoing destruction of CBS’ “60 Minutes” from within.

You can join Coffee with Contrarians, live every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15am eastern time.