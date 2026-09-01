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The Contrarian

The Contrarian
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Trump’s Latest L’s in Court and a Guide to Fighting Back
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Trump’s Latest L’s in Court and a Guide to Fighting Back

Skye Perryman, the President and CEO of Democracy Forward, tells us about her new book and recent court battles.
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The Contrarian and Norman Eisen

On Coffee with Contrarians this week, Contrarian Publisher Norm Eisen chatted with Skye Perryman, the President and CEO of Democracy Forward.

The two updated us on recent court cases they’ve partnered on, the protests at East Potomac golf course, and Skye’s new book: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times, which Hilary Clinton called, “A manual for people who are tired of wringing their hands and are ready to roll up their sleeves.”

Coffee with Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am eastern at ContrarianNews.org

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