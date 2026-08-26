The Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger Will Harm Vulnerable Communities

On Coffee with Contrarians this morning, Contrarian publisher Norm Eisen chatted with Juan Proaño, the CEO of LULAC. The League of United Latin American Citizens is the largest and oldest Hispanic and Latin-American civil rights organization in the US.

Norm and Juan reflected on the iconic Dolly Parton’s life and legacy. Then, the two revealed how the pending merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. will have real life implications, not just in media and politics, but on the lives of ordinary citizens. They also gave us a sneak preview of the March on Washington, taking place this Friday, August 28th.

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