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Dr. Annie Andrews Wants to Flip South Carolina
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Dr. Annie Andrews Wants to Flip South Carolina

‘It's all about affordability and the broken healthcare system’
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The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, and Annie Andrews

After Senator Lindsey Graham’s death in July, his sister Darline Graham was appointed to fill the seat and is now campaigning for a full term.

But, after her poor performance during a debate against Republican runoff challenger Rep. Ralph Norman, this Republican stronghold now sits on shaky ground, leaving an opening for Democrats.

Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democrat in the race, believes that South Carolinians deserve better than MAGA know-nothings and Republican extremists. Andrews’ background in pediatric medicine guides her views on freedom, gun violence, and healthcare affordability.

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