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Trump's Many Distractions from the Epstein Files
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Trump's Many Distractions from the Epstein Files

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance and April Ryan look back at a year of the National Guard in DC.
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Joyce Vance

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, April Ryan chatted with former U.S. Attorney, and friend of the Contrarian, Joyce Vance. They looked at how President Trump is using National Parks funding for his own personal vanity projects and why, on the 1 year anniversary of the National Guard deployment to Washington, D.C., we absolutely can't forget about the Epstein Files.

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