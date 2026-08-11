Trump's Many Distractions from the Epstein Files

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, April Ryan chatted with former U.S. Attorney, and friend of the Contrarian, Joyce Vance. They looked at how President Trump is using National Parks funding for his own personal vanity projects and why, on the 1 year anniversary of the National Guard deployment to Washington, D.C., we absolutely can't forget about the Epstein Files.

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