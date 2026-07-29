Why Todd Blanche Is Unfit For Attorney General

As of Wednesday afternoon, a Senate judiciary committee vote to advance Todd Blanche’s nomination to become Attorney General is scheduled for Thursday, July 30. Contrarian senior editor Tim Dickinson sat down with Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to talk about why Blanche’s mishandling of the release of the Epstein Files and connection to Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund make him unfit to lead the Justice Department.

Senator Rosen also shared her recent legislative moves to demand FEMA assistance for wildfire prevention, highlight the Iran war’s costs for Nevadans, oppose presidential pardons for Ghislaine Maxwell, and fight for strengthened DACA protections.