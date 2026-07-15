Renewed Strikes on Iran, June Jobs Report, & AI's Impact on the Workforce

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, Jared Bernstein chatted with Aya Ibrahim, Senior Fellow for Economic and National Security at the AI Now Institute and Visiting Senior Fellow at the Century Foundation.

After renewed strikes on Iran this week, Jared and Aya discussed the strikes’ potential impacts on the U.S. domestic economy. They later delved into the June jobs report, looking into how AI is affecting the job market for young people and the administrative workforce.

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