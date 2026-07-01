Why SCOTUS Needs Ethics Reform

Yesterday was jam packed with SCOTUS’ final case decisions of the season: trans athletes in sports, campaign finance, and birthright citizenship. To make sense of what exactly these decisions were and their likely implications, April spoke to Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, on The Tea. The Legal Defense Fund is one of the strongest legal organizations in the country fighting for racial justice.

The pair broke down the highly anticipated birthright citizenship case that ended in both a 6-3 and 5-4 decision. They also reviewed the court’s decision to uphold state-wide bans on transgender athletes participating in sports, voting rights, and the need for SCOTUS reform.

The Tea with April Ryan is live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET at ContrarianNews.org.