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Epstein Survivors Speak up for Transparency
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Epstein Survivors Speak up for Transparency

And, while Black voters have delivered the Democratic Party victory after victory, Ashley Etienne says the returns have not been mutual.
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The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, April Ryan, and 2 others

Contrarian senior editor Tim Dickinson sat down with Epstein survivors Lara Blume McGee and Sharlene Rochard about their pursuit for accountability for the Epstein sex trafficking ring. The pair were in D.C. advocating against the attorney general nomination of Todd Blanche whom they accuse of a coverup of the Epstein Files.

And, April Ryan talked with Ashley Etienne [09:39] on The Tea about her recent op-ed on how the Black vote powers Democrats but how those voters don’t receive much in return.

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