Brian Tyler Cohen On His New Book, The Day After

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, our publisher Norm Eisen chatted with Brian Tyler Cohen. He’s the host of the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen YouTube show and podcast, where he’s chatted with guests like Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Zohran Mamdani, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and so many more.

He’s out with his second book, The Day After, How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World, which looks at the GOP’s effective way of abusing power and the Democrats’ opportunity to actually step up and fight back to protect democracy. Norm and Brian also react to Blanche and Clayton’s tense congressional hearings on Wednesday, and they push back against Trump’s latest false election interference claims.