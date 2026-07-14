What's Next for Dems in Maine's Senate Race?

After Graham Platner’s exit from the Senate race in Maine, Democrats are scrambling to figure out who will face off against Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

The upcoming state Convention provides a second chance for Maine voters to make their voices heard — something many Mainers felt they didn’t get the first time around with Platner.

Former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart, who now votes in Maine, spoke with us about how the Washington consultant class shaped the Platner fiasco, and how Maine can still capitalize on the progressive enthusiasm stirred up by Platner’s campaign.