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SCOTUS' Anti-Immigrant Rulings, Why Trump Derailed Affordable Housing, and Unbiased AI
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SCOTUS' Anti-Immigrant Rulings, Why Trump Derailed Affordable Housing, and Unbiased AI

April Ryan and Esosa Osa, the Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact, discussed recent SCOTUS rulings and the launch of Aisha.AI
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Esosa Osa
Jun 26, 2026

On the Tea with April Ryan, April sat down with Esosa Osa, the Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact.

They looked at the recent SCOTUS ruling allowing Trump to strip Temporary Protected Status from millions of legal immigrants and how Trump derailed a bipartisan bill in Congress that hoped to make housing affordable.

Plus, Esosa unveiled the backstory of Onyx Impact’s new digital assistant, Aisha.AI, supported by clean energy and designed to remove bias against the Black community.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30pm eastern at ContrarianNews.org

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