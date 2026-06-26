SCOTUS' Anti-Immigrant Rulings, Why Trump Derailed Affordable Housing, and Unbiased AI

On the Tea with April Ryan, April sat down with Esosa Osa, the Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact.

They looked at the recent SCOTUS ruling allowing Trump to strip Temporary Protected Status from millions of legal immigrants and how Trump derailed a bipartisan bill in Congress that hoped to make housing affordable.

Plus, Esosa unveiled the backstory of Onyx Impact’s new digital assistant, Aisha.AI, supported by clean energy and designed to remove bias against the Black community.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30pm eastern at ContrarianNews.org