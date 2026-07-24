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Trump Withdraws NYT Subpoenas and Georgia's Midterm Battle
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Trump Withdraws NYT Subpoenas and Georgia's Midterm Battle

Journalist, author, and former New York Times columnist Charles Blow joins April Ryan on The Tea.
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Charles M. Blow

On The Tea with April Ryan, April caught up with Charles Blow, a journalist, author, and former New York Times columnist

They talked about Trump walking back his threat to subpoena the Times, how Georgia is raising the stakes for the midterms, and unpacked how Black Americans constantly struggle against political oppression and racially-targeted violence.

You can catch the Tea with April Ryan, live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30pm et at ContrarianNews.org

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