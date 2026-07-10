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Todd Blanche’s Upcoming Senate Hearings and ICE Kills a Man on His Way to Work
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Todd Blanche’s Upcoming Senate Hearings and ICE Kills a Man on His Way to Work

It becomes increasingly clear that Americans can no longer put their trust in the Department of Justice
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Maya Wiley
Jul 10, 2026

It’s been a week, and we had a lot to talk through. That’s why we’re bringing you all a special episode today. It’s a double feature!

On Thursday’s Coffee with Contrarians, April Ryan spoke with Maya Wiley. She is the President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. After that, she sat down with Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on The Tea.

This week, assaults on justice proved to be a recurring theme.

Between Todd Blanche’s upcoming Senate hearings and ICE killing a man on his way to work, it becomes clearer every day that Americans cannot put their trust in the Department of Justice.

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

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