The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Trump's Troubling Health & Mamdani the Kingmaker?
0:00
-27:05

Trump's Troubling Health & Mamdani the Kingmaker?

Katie Phang and Simon Rosenberg discuss last night's primary results and the tea leaves around Trump's recent health reports
The Contrarian's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
The Contrarian, Katie Phang, and Simon Rosenberg
Jun 24, 2026

On Coffee with Contrarians, contributor and independent journalist Katie Phang sat down with political pollster, analyst and organizer extraordinaire Simon Rosenberg.

They looked at what last night’s primary results in New York could mean for the Midterms, the Senate’s vote on a War Powers Resolution, and Trump’s allegedly deteriorating health.

Coffee with Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET.

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture