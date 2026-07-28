Mamdani's Groceries Plan, Tariffs, and Rising Healthcare Costs

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you, Economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, Jared Bernstein, sat down with Neale Mahoney. Neale runs the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

They answered questions on private healthcare markets, what factors are driving up the cost of your groceries, and what Trump’s economic harms look like as real numbers.

You can catch the Let’s Do Lunch live every other Tuesday at Noon ET at ContrarianNews.org