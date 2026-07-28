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Mamdani's Groceries Plan, Tariffs, and Rising Healthcare Costs
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Mamdani's Groceries Plan, Tariffs, and Rising Healthcare Costs

Economists Jared Bernstein and Neale Mahoney answer your econ questions on Let's Do Lunch.
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The Contrarian, Jared Bernstein, and Neale Mahoney

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you, Economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, Jared Bernstein, sat down with Neale Mahoney. Neale runs the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

They answered questions on private healthcare markets, what factors are driving up the cost of your groceries, and what Trump’s economic harms look like as real numbers.

You can catch the Let’s Do Lunch live every other Tuesday at Noon ET at ContrarianNews.org

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

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