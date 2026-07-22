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Maggie Haberman On 'Regime Change,' The Definitive Account of Trump's Second Term
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Maggie Haberman On 'Regime Change,' The Definitive Account of Trump's Second Term

Publisher Norm Eisen chatted with the New York Times Politics Reporter about her latest book
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On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, publisher Norm Eisen chatted with New York Times Politics Reporter Maggie Haberman about her latest book, Regime Change, co-authored with fellow White House reporter Jonathan Swan.

Regime Change is an inside look at Trump’s second term, his willingness to use power unlike any other president in American history, and how four years out of office built up his desire to surround himself with loyal supporters who would allow him to smash norms and wield that power.

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