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Trump Heads to NATO Summit, White Nationalists March on D.C., and World Cup Fever
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Trump Heads to NATO Summit, White Nationalists March on D.C., and World Cup Fever

Katie Phang and Norm Eisen discuss the latest in news on Coffee with Contrarians
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The Contrarian, Norman Eisen, and Katie Phang
Jul 07, 2026

On Monday’s Coffee with Contrarians, our publisher Norm Eisen chatted with independent journalist and contributor Katie Phang, on everything from the chaotic July 4th celebrations in DC to what happened with Team USA. During their chat, the two previewed Trump’s trip to the NATO summit, analyzed the white nationalist march in Washington, D.C., and discussed the latest in World Cup drama.

Coffee with Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15am ET at ContrarianNews.org.

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