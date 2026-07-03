America's Legacy: Beacon of Freedom or White Republic?

Ahead of this weekend’s Independence Day celebrations, April Ryan discussed the dichotomy of America with Professor Eddie Glaude, who teaches African American studies and religion at Princeton.

The two examined the contradictions between America’s “hope and freedom!” self-proclamations, ‘pull yourself up by the bootstraps’ mentality, and the country’s legacy of racism.

Professor Glaude asks, will the US be a beacon of freedom or a white republic? It cannot be both.

The Tea with April Ryan is live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET at ContrarianNews.org.