The FDA, RFK, MAHA, and Reality TV

Earlier this month, Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. unveiled the first episode of a new program “that empowers families to make healthy eating practical, approachable, and affordable,” according to the HHS website.

And no, there’s not any roadkill involved.

Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson, Culture Columnist Meredith Blake, and Editor Meghan Houser discuss RFK’s foray into food media and what it tells us about the current administration’s food policy, Trump’s fascination with media coverage, and what the deal is with seed oils.