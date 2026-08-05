The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Will Cause Irreparable Harm
0:00
-19:52

Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Will Cause Irreparable Harm

'If all of this is okay with senators, then they should know that history is going to judge them.'
The Contrarian's avatar
Tim Dickinson's avatar
Stacey Young's avatar
Justice Connection's avatar
The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, Stacey Young, and Justice Connection

Yesterday, Todd Blanche’s nomination to become Attorney General advanced out of the Judiciary Committee, after GOP holdouts John Cornyn (TX) and Thom Tillis (NC) ultimately voted in his favor.

Stacey Young and Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson talked about how the DOJ’s institutional independence is now failing. Young served a long career as an attorney at the Department of Justice, and founded Justice Connection to support DOJ staff who have been forced out of their jobs by the Trump administration or remain under assault inside DOJ.

She highlighted that Todd Blanche’s personal loyalty to Trump makes him utterly unqualified to represent the United States.

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture