Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Will Cause Irreparable Harm

Yesterday, Todd Blanche’s nomination to become Attorney General advanced out of the Judiciary Committee, after GOP holdouts John Cornyn (TX) and Thom Tillis (NC) ultimately voted in his favor.

Stacey Young and Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson talked about how the DOJ’s institutional independence is now failing. Young served a long career as an attorney at the Department of Justice, and founded Justice Connection to support DOJ staff who have been forced out of their jobs by the Trump administration or remain under assault inside DOJ.

She highlighted that Todd Blanche’s personal loyalty to Trump makes him utterly unqualified to represent the United States.