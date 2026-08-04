What's Next for Todd Blanche's Attorney General Chances

Last week, The DOJ dismissed its Reflecting Pool “vandalism” case against Olympic Canoeist Davey Hearn. Then, Todd Blanche announced that he officially axed Trump’s $1.8 billion anti-weaponization slush fund, as part of Blanche’s bid to become attorney general.

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Contrarian senior editor Tim Dickinson talked about the Administration’s mishandling of these two issues and the broader implications of Blanche’s nomination for the justice system. They also talked about the wildfires raging in the West, the threat climate change poses to the environment, and the economy.