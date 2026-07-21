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ICE's Shootings in Maine and Texas Aren't Getting Enough Attention
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ICE's Shootings in Maine and Texas Aren't Getting Enough Attention

And why DOGE is the reason lettuce is making us sick.
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April Ryan's avatar
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, Juan Proaño, and Joyce Vance
Jul 21, 2026

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier this week, I caught up with former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance and Juan Proaño.

Juan is the head of LULAC, the nation’s oldest and most important Hispanic civil rights organization. We got on-the-ground ICE updates from Maine and Texas, upcoming elections in Arizona and how DOGE failed us yet again with its cuts in food safety regulation and the spread of cyclospora.

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