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DOGE has Destroyed Fair Housing Grants
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DOGE has Destroyed Fair Housing Grants

Lisa Rice and April Ryan discuss the latest federal slashing of fair housing grants
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The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jul 08, 2026

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tea with April Ryan, April spoke with Lisa Rice, President and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance.

While discussing the worsening housing affordability crisis, Lisa revealed that DOGE has all but destroyed fair housing grants, jeopardizing the lives of already vulnerable people, all in the name of being “anti-DEI.”

The Tea with April Ryan is live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET at ContrarianNews.org.

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