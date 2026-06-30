How MAGA Weaponizes History and a Historic SCOTUS Win

Earlier today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to restrict birthright citizenship is unconstitutional.

This means that the court has upheld the 14th amendment and reaffirmed that Trump can’t just take a pen and change the Constitution. Contrarian Publisher Norm Eisen led this litigation alongside the ACLU and was on the steps of SCOTUS when the decision came down.

While we protected birthright citizenship today, the fight is far from over. In fact, America has encountered many attempts to overturn rights in an age of progress.

To kickstart a week of commemorating America 250, Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson sat down with Kevin Kruse [06:55], Professor of History at Princeton University, to analyze MAGA’s desire to erase history in order to control the future.

Professor Kruse dives into historical examples of this, from the retaliatory rise of the Klu Klux Klan to the ‘70s social upheaval. And yet, the “nostalgia” these right wingers chase doesn’t actually correspond to a real point in time.