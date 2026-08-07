Democratic Candidate Jessica Killin Wants to Flip Colorado's 5th District

Jessica Killin is running for Colorado’s 5th district, which encompasses Colorado Springs. Like many in the district, Killin is a military veteran, and she has also served in leadership roles on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

She’s up against Republican incumbent Jeff Crank, who, Killin argues, is more interested in serving Trump than his constituents. She and Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson talked about her priorities for the district, which has never elected a Democrat, and why she thinks she can flip the seat.