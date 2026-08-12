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How Progressive Economic Policy Can Win Over Voters and the Future of Tariff Refunds
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How Progressive Economic Policy Can Win Over Voters and the Future of Tariff Refunds

Economists Jared Bernstein and Devesh Kodnani answer all of your questions about our economy.
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The Contrarian and Jared Bernstein

Economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein is back with Let’s Do Lunch!

Jared sat down with Devesh Kodnani, an economist working on his PhD at MIT, where he also works with the Institute for Work and Employment Research. He focuses on how to make jobs good and work better for people.

This week, they answered all your questions on progressive economic policy, the July jobs report, and whether Trump’s tariff refunds will impact American consumers.

You can join Let’s Do Lunch live every other Tuesday at Noon ET on The Contrarian Substack.

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

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