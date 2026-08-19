Dems Are Assembling a Big Tent in Florida

Today on The Contrarian Pod, you’ll hear from two Florida nominees for the statewide ballot who exemplify the Big Tent coalition the Democrats are assembling this November.

In an upset last night, democratic socialist candidate Angie Nixon won the nomination for Florida’s Senate seat, beating out Alex Vindman with more than 56% of the vote, Nixon’s win underscores the power of organizing.

Nixon talked about how she’s preparing for her general election fight against incumbent Ashley Moody, the importance of Medicare for All, and about Cafe Resistance: her thriving bookstore, cafe, and community hub.

That wasn’t the only big news out of Florida last night. Former Representative David Jolly [17:48] won the state’s gubernatorial primary and will be running against Trump toady Byron Daniels in the fall.

Jolly is a capitalist and a former Republican who now calls himself a proud Democrat, not a reluctant one.

We talked about his vision for defusing the culture wars in Florida and his agenda for championing affordability and the middle class.