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Detention Deaths and Shock Gloves: ICE Violence Continues to Escalate
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Detention Deaths and Shock Gloves: ICE Violence Continues to Escalate

The Contrarian’s Tim Dickinson and LULAC’s Juan Proaño discuss
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The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, and Juan Proaño

Earlier this week on Coffee with Contrarians, Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson sat down with special guest Juan Proaño, CEO of LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens.

They talked about how ICE’s human rights abuses continue to escalate with recent deaths at the Delaney Detention Center in New Jersey, and how Todd Blanche is already a rubber stamp for Trump mere weeks into the job.

You can join Coffee with Contrarians, live every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15am eastern time at ContrarianNews.org

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